FLORIDA — A bit of history is being lost here this week, but a big eyesore is disappearing.
The old Florida school, perched on a hill overlooking the small Henry County town, was on its way down this week as part of a planned demolition by Henry County's land bank.
Fenson Contacting, Fort Jennings, began tearing into the backside of the building that faces County Road 17D (Hill Street) earlier this week after most of the windows were removed. By Wednesday afternoon much of the building fronting Hill Street remained, but part of the back side was down.
The school closed in the 1960s when the Florida district consolidated with Napoleon.
Owned privately by Matt Prigge for many years before it changed hands, the property continued to deteriorate with foliage growing in the building. A number of old vehicles also were stored outside the old school for years.
The land bank — an arm of the county government with less onerous restrictions for obtaining and selling properties — took position of the property last year during a tax foreclosure action.
Officials had hoped to preserve some of the building's contents, but this proved difficult, according to Henry County Commissioner Bob Hastedt, a member of the land bank board.
While a few items — an old band uniform, for example — were removed, according to Hastedt, other items had been destroyed because the roof leaked so badly. In fact, the roof even collapsed in some places, he told The Crescent-News.
"Actually, it's very sad," he said. "A lot of stuff went away that could have been saved."
For example, pictures of graduating classes had been assembled years ago in one room and 8mm film was fond as well, according to Hastedt. But age and the leaking roof virtually destroyed those items.
"The (situation with the) pictures was the saddest part to me," he said.
Although those artifacts weren't preserved, Hastedt said the Village of Florida plans to preserve the school entrance way and put that on display elsewhere.
The archway above the main entrance appears to be made of limestone or concrete — as opposed to the surrounding brick — and states "FLAT ROCK TWP. SCHOOL."
As for the property, the land bank plans to sell this after the project is completed and the land is seeded, according to Hastedt.
"The contractor has to get it down ... and they will reseed it," explained Hastedt. "Actually, we might have somebody interested in it."
The contract cost with Fenson for building demolition was $175,000 while another $87,970 was spent for prior asbestos removal.
Henry County received a "brownfield" grant from the state to cover the cost of the school's demolition and also removal of the former Karl and Jan's fuel business building in Hamler.
The land bank was formed several years ago under commissioners' direction as a way to deal more quickly with dilapidated properties. Auctions required for the sale of public property are not needed with a land bank.
Surrounding counties have formed their own land banks in recent years as well to deal with the same types of property.
