COLUMBUS — According to the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), all winter sports tournaments (boys basketball regionals, girls state basketball, state wrestling and state ice hockey) have been postponed indefinitely.
The OHSAA held a press conference Thursday just before 1 p.m. to announce the news.
The decision impacts the Napoleon girls basketball team that was set to compete in the state semifinals, 22 area wrestlers at the state tournament, and the Evergreen, Ottawa-Glandorf and Columbus Grove boys basketball teams that were scheduled to compete in the regional finals.
According to OHSAA executive director Jerry Snodgrass: “Our decision today has been to postpone, indefinitely, our boys regional basketball tournament, our state girls basketball tournament, our state ice hockey tournament and our state wrestling tournament. This decision, though it may appear at the last minute, is based on so many developing situations that have occurred in the last eight hours.
“As much as we want this opportunity for our kids, and our schools and our communities, we have to look at the safety aspect that these mass gatherings create ... now in this short period of time, we’ve been forced to postpone indefinitely,” added Snodgrass. “We have taken our advice from the CDC as well as the Ohio Department of Health. Everything right now points to that the spread of this has increased tremendously in mass gatherings.
“This is all about safety,” added Snodgrass.
Snodgrass went on to say that there is no timetable for when the tournaments might be held in the future.
“I don’t want to go that far with it, but in reality, yes,” (meaning that this year’s tournaments could be vacated),” said Snodgrass. “We have staff members working on spring sports, and we have to been, to look at the ‘what-ifs’ there. In today’s world if schools close they’ll probably not let regular-season games be played. How much will that have an affect on our spring tournaments in June? We are already working on that.
“It’s a moving target, I know, but we want to be prepared for that,” added Snodgrass. “We’re invested in this ... and we’re not letting them (the kids) down, we’re not. I think the situation might be, but we are all reacting to that.”
