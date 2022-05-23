Ohio's new "constitutional carry" firearms law is set to go into effect on June 13.
It may go by without much notice for many while gun owners may have to be cognizant of surrounding states' laws and law enforcement officers will be changing some tactics to adjust with its provisions.
Ohio Senate Bill 215 was passed earlier this year by the Ohio General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine.
In its most basic form, the law no longer requires training certification for qualifying gun owners to carry a concealed firearm.
The qualifying part is key in that only those who pass a background check are allowed to purchase or possess a firearm. This will not change under SB 215.
A variety of factors could disqualify someone from owning a gun, such as a felony conviction, drug dependent status or mental illness.
However, those who can legally obtain a firearm and wish to conceal it no longer have to take a course and certification process through the county sheriff's office. While this may be true, gun owners cannot carry a concealed firearm into another state — Indiana and Michigan, for example — without receiving the proper licensing from them.
"That's one of my major concerns," said Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel. "Citizens will have a firearm on them or in their vehicle ... and go to the dinner or shopping and all of sudden they get stopped and they find the gun. They become felons in those states."
Ohio already has an open-carry law that allows firearms legally acquired to be possessed in a holster or in some open manner. But Engel notes that under the new law, without proper firearms training, some "are going to be carrying handguns that have no training on the use of it or how to load it."
He added that "I'm a firm believer in the Second Amendment and balancing rights with education and proper handling," and noted that his office will continue the conceal carry (CCW) training.
"We are continuing the CCW licenses and I would recommend that because they're protections (for gun owners) built into that.
The main rules for transporting firearms in a vehicle won't change much with one exception: Those possessing firearms won't be required to tell law enforcement about their weapon when stopped. However, Engel and Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer said law enforcement officers simply will ask everyone who is stopped.
Outside the concerns raised by law enforcement, Ohio 82nd House District rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance, who supported the bill, called it a "common-sense" measure.
"I just feel for law abiding citizens — I'm going to stress law abiding — it's just common sense that the same individual allowed to carry openly just as well can carry with it being concealed as well," said Riedel.
