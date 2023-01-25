Despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year on Roe v. Wade, the future of Ohio’s abortion laws remain somewhat unsettled.
Former Ohio State Rep. Craig Riedel shed some light on this as one of the speakers at Defiance’s March for Life event Monday at St. John Catholic Church. Riedel joined three other speakers (see story in Tuesday’s Crescent-News), not long after the annual march supporting pro-life positions began in downtown Defiance at the Defiance County Courthouse.
In an interview with The Crescent-News, Riedel said supporting Ohio Senate Bill 23 — the Ohio General Assembly’s so-called “heartbeat bill” passed in 2019 — was the “proudest day of my legislative career in April 2019 when I was able to vote yes on the heartbeat bill on the House floor.”
The bill had established that abortion was illegal in Ohio after a fetus’ heartbeat was detected. This sought to replace Ohio’s abortion law that set the limit at 20 weeks.
But since then — and despite the Roe v. Wade decision last year that turned abortion laws over to the states (it did not eliminate the possibility) — Ohio’s 2019 abortion law did not go into effect. That’s because a judge’s injunction in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court — based in Cincinnati — has held up its implementation as part of a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.
Riedel is confident that when the matter goes to the Ohio Supreme Court — with four justices considered pro-life (Sharon Kennedy, Pat Fischer, Pat DeWine and Joe Deters) — the “heartbeat bill” will be upheld, perhaps this year.
However, that’s not all of Ohio’s abortion law drama.
Riedel also noted that a campaign called “Protect Choice Ohio” is trying to put a ballot issue before Ohio voters in November that would enshrine abortion as a right in the state constitution. He said the group behind it is training people to go out and obtain signatures to put the proposal on the ballot.
If that effort succeeds, it would take only a simple majority by the state’s voters — by the slimmest of margins — to become a constitutional amendment.
In the meantime, noted Riedel, Ohio’s GOP dominated legislature — Republicans have commanding majorities in both the House and Senate — are contemplating House Joint Resolution 1 which would place a pre-emptive ballot issue before voters in May. This would require that any proposed constitutional amendment placed before voters would require a 60% majority to become law.
However, during his interview he described the resolution’s chances in the House as maybe a 50-50 proposition.
On another legislative front, Riedel recalled that in December — just before his final term in the Ohio General Assembly ended — the House passed a bill related to abortion that would appropriate more funding for adoption grants.
“It’s expensive to adopt children in the state of Ohio,” he said. “The whole idea (of the legislation) is to make it less expensive for parents to adopt children.”
Regardless of that outcome, or the future of Ohio’s heartbeat bill, Riedel recalled that he was “pro-life to the fullest from conception to natural death before I was a representative, while I was a representative and I’ll be that way for the rest of my life.”
He said he shared a personal story at Monday’s event that could tangentially, perhaps, be related to the abortion debate.
Although he doesn’t know all the details of his family’s history, Riedel does know that his mother was adopted after being born in Las Vegas. He said she never knew her mother.
“... I really don’t know anything at all about her side, her history, or anything, nothing,” he said. “Mom never wanted to know, she never wanted to know.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.