Ohio’s delayed abortion law passed by the Republican-controlled general assembly in 2019 figures to be revived following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that leaves abortion decisions to the states (see related story this page).
The Defiance six-county area’s five state legislators — all Republicans — supported Senate Bill 23 when it passed three years ago. The bill received the governor’s signature, but a federal court has held up its implementation.
However, that hurdle to a bill that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected has been cleared with the supreme court’s decision.
Based on Friday’s ruling, Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance called Friday a “great day for our country.”
Riedel was a strong supporter of Ohio’s legislative effort to pass a pro-life bill, saying his yes vote on SB23 was “the proudest day of my legislative career. ... They’ll never be a prouder moment when I was able to say yes.”
He added that “with all the negative news the last couple years a lot of people are wondering if our best years are behind us,” and described the ruling “a shot in the arm” for those who may have been thinking that.
A prepared statement issued by Riedel’s office also noted that “today’s decision is a historic victory in the fight to protect unborn children across Ohio and our nation. Thousands upon thousands of innocent lives were tragically ended in the decades since the court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. These lives did not have to end. I am thankful for the court’s decision today that preserves the lives of children from conception.”
His elation was shared by Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon, who represents most of the area’s counties in Columbus.
“For nearly 50 years our country has watched as millions of unborn lives have been snuffed out by abortion,” McColley noted in a prepared statement. “The ruling from the United States Supreme Court rightly places abortion laws back in the exclusive purview of the states. In Ohio, we value unborn life and continue to protect it at its earliest stages.”
As for SB23 which he supported in 2019, McColley stated that the federal district court ruling upholding it “is essentially overridden.”
Added Ohio 81st District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon, also a supporter of SB23: “Today’s announcement is a major decision for the unborn. They finally have a voice.”
But he noted that as Ohio moves on “we need to make sure the legislation includes a support system for those babies and the mothers who have the babies. We need to adopt adoption and foster care processes and be there as a support system. There are already organizations in place that can help in this area, and I appreciate what they are already doing.”
