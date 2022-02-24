COLUMBUS — Jeffrey Klinefelter’s painting of three lesser scaup was selected as the winner of the 2022 Ohio wetlands habitat stamp design competition held on Saturday, Feb. 19, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Klinefelter’s painting will be displayed on the Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp that is issued in the fall of 2023.
The Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp program has raised $10.9 million for wetland conservation since 1982. Proceeds from stamp sales help fund vital wetland habitat restoration projects in Ohio. These habitats are important to many resident wildlife species, including state-endangered trumpeter swans, wetland birds, amphibians and migratory species.
Judges selected Klinefelter’s painting from a field of six original pieces of artwork. Second place was a tie between John Roberts of Michigan for his painting of American wigeon, and Frank Dolphens of Nebraska for his painting of green-winged teal. Klinefelter, from Indiana, is a six-time winner, most recently in 2019.
The competition was held at the Ducks Unlimited state convention in Columbus on Saturday, Feb. 19.The Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp is $15 and is required for anyone 18 years or older hunting waterfowl and migrating birds in the Buckeye State. The stamp is also purchased by many birders who want to make a voluntary contribution for wetland habitat. For more information and to purchase a stamp, visit wildohio.gov.
