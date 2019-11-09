First Federal Bank is supporting and sponsoring the Ohio Women’s Open this year. The Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) is a benefactor of the event and recently received a donation of $7,500 to benefit Defiance County. Discussing the donation are, from left: Chris Yoder, DAF executive director; Amy Galbraith, DAF trustee and co-chairman for Ohio Women’s Open, Birdie Bags; Don Hileman, First Defiance Corp. CEO; and Tim Whetstone, president, Ohio Women’s Open.
