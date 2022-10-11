Grey tree frog

The 2023 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp features a photo of a gray tree frog, shown here. The winning photographer was Ashley Comm of Salem in Columbiana County.

 Photo courtesy of ODNR

COLUMBUS — A photo of a gray tree frog has been selected as the image for the 2023 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Tags

Load comments