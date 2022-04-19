COLUMBUS — The Ohio Wildlife Council approved an amended proposal for the upcoming 2022 fall wild turkey hunting season dates during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
This year’s fall wild turkey hunting will run from Oct. 8-Nov. 13 for a 37-day season. Last year’s season was 52 days. The season limit is one wild turkey of either sex.
These season dates were amended based on comments from fall turkey hunters. A 37-day season matches the length of Ohio’s spring turkey hunting season when the south and northeast zones are combined. Fall turkey hunting is open in 70 of Ohio’s 88 counties.
White-tailed deer hunting season was also approved for the upcoming year. The 2022-23 deer hunting dates are similar to last season and as in years past, only one antlered deer may be harvested, regardless of where or how it is taken, and a hunter cannot exceed a county bag limit. The deer hunting season dates for 2022-23 include:
Deer archery: Sept. 24, 2022-Feb. 5, 2023.
Youth deer gun: Nov. 19-20, 2022.
Deer gun: Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2022; Dec. 17-18, 2022.
Deer muzzleloader: Jan. 7-10, 2023.
Hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.
In 18 counties, bag limits will increase. Three counties will increase to two deer: Clinton, Fayette and Pickaway. Fifteen counties will increase to three deer: Allen, Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Preble, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert and Washington. Deer bag limit increases are designed to slow herd growth and provide additional hunting opportunities.
The Division of Wildlife has implemented additional measures to increase the deer harvest, decrease the possibility of disease transmission, and limit the spread of CWD in Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties. CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer and other similar species.
A disease surveillance area was established following the 2020 discovery of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in two deer in Wyandot County. Further testing revealed eight more CWD-positive deer in 2021.
Deer archery hunting in the CWD surveillance area comprised of Hardin, Marion and Wyandot counties will begin on Sept. 10. The original proposed start date of Sept. 1 was amended following feedback from hunters and landowners.
Deer seasons in the disease surveillance area:
Deer archery: Sept. 10, 2022-Feb. 5, 2023.
Early deer gun: Oct. 8-10, 2022.
Youth deer gun: Nov. 19-20, 2022.
Deer gun: Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2022; Dec. 17-18, 2022.
Deer muzzleloader: Jan. 7-10, 2023.
Further, public land deer hunting restrictions are removed at Big Island, Andreoff and Wyandot wildlife areas. Public land restrictions were previously removed at Killdeer Plains and Lake La Su An wildlife areas.
The Ohio Wildlife Council is an eight-member board that approves all Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations. Council meetings are held virtually and open to the public. Individuals interested in providing comments should call 614-265-6304 at least two days prior to the meeting to register. All comments are required to be three minutes or less.
