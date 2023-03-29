Ohio's state treasurer visited Defiance Tuesday, the focal point for the second business roundtable hosted by the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
Robert Sprague, re-elected to a second term last fall, attended the event at Defiance College along with public and private sector officials such as Defiance County commissioners, the City of Defiance's finance director, local banking officials, Defiance College President Richanne Mankey and CIC Director Erika Willitzer among others.
About 15 persons attended in person while others participated electronically.
"We're trying to do these roundtables so that we can get more engagement," said Willitzer. "... and this one just so happened to be finances and economics. ... the Ohio treasurer led the conversation, and we talked about a lot of different things — everything from workforce, inflation to some different programs that small businesses can utilize ... to help offset some of the costs that they're experiencing. So it was just really good conversation."
According to Willitzer, when Tuesday's discussion concluded, "I felt like everybody did arrive at the same sentiment" about "this weird market that we've been experiencing where we have a lot of businesses that are doing really great and our banking (is) very strong. But there's just still those roadblocks of construction costs going up" and a "pool of people that are very conservative and everything as far as inflation, construction costs, labor costs — it's causing them not to do their expansions when they really need to ramp up. But the sentiment was that we're really strong here in Defiance County, despite all of the obstacles that our business leaders have to face ... but we're finding our way through and we're rising above."
Tuesday's event was preceded on Feb. 8 by the first of four CIC roundtables planned this year. Two representatives of Keller Freight Solutions discussed training and retention programs at that forum as well as workforce and supply chain issues.
Two more roundtables on business-oriented topics are planned this year.
"We're trying to get the different sectors and get more people in our county involved and engaged and hear what some of the obstacles are," explained Willitzer. "But also hear what some of the good things are too, so that we can top those but then when we hear the obstacles try to figure out and try to solve how we can overcome them."
