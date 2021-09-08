NAPOLEON — Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague visited Henry County commissioners Tuesday morning, discussing a range of topics.
With the state treasurer's office close to a number of fiscal issues that touch local counties as well, Sprague and commissioners spent part of their time talking about the local employment situation.
Commissioner Glenn Miller, for example — noting the difficulty fast-food restaurants are having in retaining employees — predicted that in the next 3-5 years more automation will be evident in the industry. He told Sprague that commissioners have been calling upon the county's businesses in assessing the present state of affairs.
Sprague agreed that the problem is widespread.
"We hear it all over the place, it's curtailed the restaurant hours," he said. "Manufacturing businesses, I think, are really hurting."
In visiting with a Lake County (northeast Ohio) manufacturer recently, he noted the increased use of robotics, agreeing that the restaurant industry may have to rely on automation in the future as well.
Sprague blamed a lot of the unemployment situation on a "misdiagnosis of where we are economically." He said the Federal Reserve has put $3.5 trillion into the money supply which has fueled inflation.
"Pushing that much money into the money supply obviously creates inflation, it creates price increases," Sprague commented. "And one of those places that you're seeing the price increases is the price of labor, not just on the commodity side."
He also agreed with Commissioner Bob Hastedt's remark that generous federal unemployment benefits have gone "way too far."
The situation has limited community growth, according to Sprague, with dramatic housing price increases.
"In an ideal world you'd bring more construction online," he explained. "We were just reading that 90% of construction projects in Ohio are reporting a delay, either materials — they can't get the materials in on time — or some kind of labor issue. So, it's also really preventing the growth of a lot of our communities here in northwest Ohio and around the state."
Sprague also thanked the county for participating in the state's "Ohio Checkbook" program, in which local governmental expenditures are placed online.
And he encouraged the county to participate in the "Results Ohio" initiative through the state treasurer's office. This program allows nonprofits to establish treatment and/or educational pilot programs with state help.
Other topics addressed by Sprague and commissioners included sales tax receipts (Henry County's have been doing well), delayed property tax collections from Rover Pipeline (the company has appealed its tax burden to the state) and federal money that has been showered on local governments in the past year or so.
On the latter topic, Henry County has received $2.6 million of the $5.2 million it expected to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act.
"It's easy to look at this money coming down as cash from the federal government," said Sprague. "You got to remember the president and Congress have not paid for any of this. So they're issuing debt that our children and grandchildren are going to have to pay off."
As such, he suggested investing the money into long-term county assets.
Miller responded that "in principle, I don't agree with it (the aforementioned federal spending practices), however, as an elected official I'm responsible to do the best that I can for Henry County."
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• received an update from the county's solid waste coordinator, Mike Imbrock. He noted that the facility took in 228 tons of waste during August along with 127 tons of tires and 3.4 tons of brick/concrete/asphalt.
• passed a resolution approving an agreement among Wood County commissioners, Wood County Solid Waste Management and Henry County to dispose of waste from Sept. 30, 2021-Sept. 30, 2026.
