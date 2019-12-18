ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session on Dec. 13.
Patrick McCauley, public affairs liaison for Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, issued a proclamation to Northwest State, recognizing the college’s 50 years of service to northwest Ohio. McCauley addressed the board and NSCC faculty and staff in the conference room, sharing his admiration for the continued work NSCC does to educate and train students to help area employers thrive and grow.
NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson discussed the ongoing work related to the college’s next strategic plan, which will succeed the 2016-19 iteration. In its present state, the next plan consists of five pillars and focuses on life-changing education, engaged community, learning for all, empowered team, and organizational excellence. Thomson also noted the college continues to seek the community’s input into the plan at NorthwestState.edu/about-nscc/strategicplan/.
In other business, the board:
• approved the employment of Ryan Hamilton, dean of STEM & industrial technologies.
• promoted Jason Rickenberg to dean of business & public services.
• employed Joshua Verhoff, industrial technologies faculty.
• approved the transfer of Cherie Rix to coordinator, Success Center.
• okayed the 2018-19 college audit, the 2019 School Employees Retirement System audit and the 2019 State Teachers Retirement System audit.
• okayed the transfer of college reserves.
• approved the 2019 Affordability and Efficiency Report.
• approved miscellaneous employment contracts and three resignations.
