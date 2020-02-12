• Paulding County

Road closed:

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that Ohio 111 between Grant Street and Dix Street in the village of Paulding will be closed for approximately five weeks to install a sanitary line.

Traffic is being detoured onto Ohio 49, U.S. 24 and U.S. 127 and back to Ohio 111.

Work is being performed by VTF Excavation LLC, Celina.

