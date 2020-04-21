COLUMBUS — To better inform Ohio’s residents of public safety messages and events, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has begun using regional Twitter accounts.
The regional accounts are designed to provide localized information for area residents and members of the media. The information may include traffic crashes, major road closures, public outreach, traffic safety information and more.
The regional accounts are in addition to the patrol’s main Twitter page which will continue to operate as normal.
The regional Twitter accounts can be found: @OSHP_CentralOH, @OSHP_NEOhio, @OSHP_NWOhio, @OSHP_SEOhio and @OSHP_SWOhio.
The regional accounts will be operated by the patrol’s regional public information officers.
A map detailing areas to follow can be found by logging onto https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/OSHP_TwitterRegions_NoBorder.jpg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.