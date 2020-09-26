COLUMBUS — Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon announced the passage of Ohio Senate Bill 311, which would establish limitations on the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) ability to issue mandatory quarantine or isolation orders during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Bill 311 would still allow ODH to issue quarantine and isolation orders to protect Ohioans during times of a pandemic, but the orders would only apply to those who are sick or who have been directly exposed to the disease.
“This bill clarifies what the intent of the legislature has long been as it concerns quarantine and isolation in that quarantine and isolation can only be enforced upon people who have been diagnosed with a contagious illness or who have been directly in contact with someone who has been diagnosed,” McColley stated. “Further, it installs reasonable checks and balances to ensure one branch of government cannot exercise unfettered control over the state during times of public health emergencies.”
Senate Bill 311 also provides additional legislative oversight over ODH quarantine and isolation orders by giving the Ohio General Assembly the ability to rescind the orders through the adoption of a concurrent resolution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.