COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 310 (SB 310) Wednesday, authorizing the distribution of $350 million of federal CARES Act funding to local communities across Ohio for COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses.
This funding will be made available to counties, municipalities and townships for necessary expenses associated with the current public health emergency and will be distributed based on the proportion of local government fund revenue allocated to them in 2019.
“In these unprecedented times, the Senate has passed legislation to provide $350 million of relief to our local communities who are being hit hard by this pandemic,” said Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon stated. “Our local communities, particularly small towns, are receiving the brunt end due to this virus. I’m happy to vote in favor of providing this much needed support to our local communities.”
The County Commissioners Association, Ohio Mayor’s Alliance, Ohio Municipal League and the Ohio Township Association voiced their support for SB 310.
The funding authorized today excludes Ohio’s six jurisdictions with populations over 500,000 because they already qualify for a direct payment from the CARES Act. This includes the city of Columbus as well as the Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery and Summit county governments. Municipalities and townships within these counties, however, are still eligible for the funding appropriated in SB 310.
The legislation passed with an emergency clause, making the bill effective immediately upon being signed by the governor. The bill now moves to the Ohio House for consideration.
