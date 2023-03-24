Ohio is taking nominations for additions to its veterans hall of fame.
Tanya Brunner of Defiance County's veterans service office provided information this week to The Crescent-News noting that her agency — as well as other county veterans offices in the state — have been asked to submit nominations for the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.
According to the Hall, nominations must be turned in by June 1. These can be accessed on the Ohio Department of Veterans Services (DVS) website.
According to the DVS, Ohio has 695,000 living veterans.
These are the stated eligibility requirements for the hall of fame:
• must have been recognized for post-military achievements.
• must be a past or current Ohio resident.
• must have received an honorable discharge.
• must be of good moral character.
• must have either made significant contributions at the local, state, or national level by achieving excellence in their selected field or professions, or made significant contributions through volunteer work, donations, or other philanthropic mean\s.
According to Brunner, Defiance County has one veteran in the hall of fame. Asel Hagerty, a Civil War vet, was the recipient of the Medal Honor and is buried in Defiance's Riverside Cemetery.
He was inducted into the hall in 1997, an event Brunner attended and fondly remembers.
"I attended the induction ceremony of the Veterans Hall of Fame in Columbus when Asel Hagerty was inducted," she said. "It was a beautiful and meaningful ceremony. As each inductee crossed the stage (and representatives of those that were deceased), their biographies were read. It was an absolute confirmation that veterans not only served in the military, but in many cases, they continued to serve in their communities, churches and those causes which they believe in. They are able to provide their experienced skillset to the new challenges at home."
Brunner encourages locals to participate in the nomination process.
"I encourage citizens to honor the veterans in their organizations by nominating them to the hall of fame," she stated. "If we can be of assistance, please feel free to contact the Defiance County Veterans Office at 419.782.6861 or veterans@defiancecounty.oh.gov."
