MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The remains of an Ohio man who served in World War II have been identified after more than 80 years.
According to Capt. Robert McMahon, director of the Navy Casualty Office, the remains of Musician First Class Joseph Warren Hoffman, born on Sept. 3, 1917, in Lyndon in Ross County near Chillicothe, have been positively identified. Now his family will have options for the final resting place of their relative.
Hoffman had been on the U.S.S. Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941, during the bombing of Pearl Harbor and lost his life during the battle. He had been considered missing in action since that time.
Capt. McMahon reported that the years since the bombing efforts have been made to identify the remains of individuals who were in the fight.
“Prior to the 2015 disinterment, which marked the beginning of Project Oklahoma, 388 service members were unaccounted for,” he said. “Since then, 355 have been individually identified.”
The Navy identifies the remains using DNA. In order to make positive identifications, many letters were sent out to family members to request DNA samples as references for individual remains. Once identified, the family is contacted by a naval officer who helps work through the final disposition of remains.
McMahon spoke about the process of meeting with the family and determining a final resting place.
“The Navy respects the privacy and wishes of each family members,” he said. “... The family is given the choice” of finding the final disposition site.
In his position Warren was a member of the Special Branch. As a musician he performed at ceremonies, while marching in formation and in band or orchestra for entertainment for civilian and military personnel.
Warren’s awards and decorations include: Purple Heart medal, Combat Action ribbon, Good Conduct medal, American Defense Service medal (with fleet clasp), Asiatic-Pacific Campaign medal (with bronze star), American Campaign medal and World War II Victory medal.
