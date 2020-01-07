COLUMBUS — Homeowners throughout Ohio now have the opportunity to apply to receive reimbursement for the purchase and construction/installation of a tornado safe room inside or outside their homes.
The Ohio Emergency Management Agency began accepting applications for its Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program today. A safe room is a structure specifically designed to provide near-absolute protection in extreme weather events. The Ohio EMA’s rebate program provides a rebate of up to 75% to homeowners selected for the program.
“The entire state of Ohio is vulnerable to tornadoes,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Safe rooms are costly, but they can save lives — which is why we want to help homeowners with the expense.”
In May, more than 900 homes and buildings were destroyed or significantly damaged when 21 tornadoes tore through Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry, and Pickaway counties.
“Safe rooms offer protection to a tornado’s strong winds and resulting airborne debris and provides near-absolute protection for occupants,” said Steve Ferryman, Ohio EMA mitigation branch chief. “We urge Ohioans to apply for these grants.”
This is the eighth year for the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program. To date, more than $1.5 million in rebates have been awarded to homeowners for the construction of more than 200 safe rooms across the state.
Safe rooms can be constructed/installed in one of several places in the home, including in the basement; beneath a concrete slab-on-grade foundation or garage floor; or in an interior room on the first floor. A safe room may also be buried in the yard or be a stand-alone structure near the home.
The deadline to apply to participate in the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program is April 6 at 5 p.m. Residents selected for the program are eligible for a rebate up to 75% of the cost to install or construct a safe room — up to a maximum of $4,875.
