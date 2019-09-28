CINCINNATI — Gov. MiKe DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted officially unveiled Ohio’s new TechCred program at Cincinnati State Community College on Friday. The program’s mission is two-fold: provide employees with the opportunity to earn industry-recognized, tech-focused credentials and connect those tech-trained employees with businesses to fill critical positions within their companies.
“No matter your industry, technology is having an impact on your business and the nature of your work,” Husted said in a state-issued release. “TechCred links businesses with the talent they need and provides a path for employees to advance their career. It is a win-win for Ohio.”
Employer funding will be made available via application to small employers (1-50 employees), medium-sized employers (51-200) and large employers (201+), with a $30,000 cap for each individual employer in the first round of funding. Multiple rounds of funding are expected. Employers will be reimbursed between $500-$2,000 for each certificate earned per employee. The first application period will be open through Oct. 31. Additional funding rounds are expected later this year.
Certificates can be completed in 12 months, with either less than 30 credit hours or 900 clock hours. Complete eligibility requirements and program details are available at TechCred.Ohio.Gov.
“TechCred’s focus on industry-recognized credentials and training available through community colleges is a strong validation of the work we have done to build bridges to businesses,” said Dr. Michael Thomson, NSCC president. “I applaud how Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Husted are responding to both the big-picture challenge of our state’s demographic shifts, but also the near-term challenges of finding workers with the skills businesses need. It’s a complex set of issues that TechCred addresses well and community colleges are well positioned to play a big role in providing solutions.
“NSCC is cited in Ohio and in the nation for our flexibility and innovation in helping employers in northwest Ohio. TechCred gives us the opportunity to deepen existing relationships and develop new relationships as we help local businesses keep their competitive advantage in the market — a well-trained and innovative team,” Thomson continued.
