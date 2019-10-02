Ohio’s new Republican auditor made a tour of several northwest Ohio counties Tuesday as part of an ongoing effort to keep up with the concerns of local officials.
Auditor Keith Faber started in Van Wert County and ended by meeting with elected officials in Napoleon. In between, Faber met with elected officials in Paulding and Defiance counties.
During an interview with The Crescent-News — just after meeting with Defiance County commissioners in their temporary Second Street offices in Defiance — Faber spoke about his ongoing effort to have regular meetings with public officials.
“In the eight months since I’ve been your state auditor we have done now close to 30 town hall meetings where we bring in our customers — our customers are those 6,000 governmental entities around the state,” said Faber, who was elected to a four-year term as auditor in November 2018 after 16 years as a state senator and representative in Columbus. “And what we do in those meetings — similar to what I do here — is just talk about what the issues are and figure out what people have concerns of.
“We’ve also had a number of meetings like this with elected officials, and it’s a good way for us to get input,” Faber added. “I need to know what’s going on in the organization. We’ve got very, very good staff, but like anybody you want to hear what the customers say about how your staff are doing. And so, it’s a good way for me to tweak how our operations run and how we’re serving the customer base. But more importantly my real constituency is Bob and Betty Buckeye. We audit for them. My job is to be the watchdog for the taxpayers.”
A fellow northwest Ohioan — he still lives in Celina — Faber fielded a couple concerns from Defiance County commissioners Tuesday.
One of those included EPA-related water quality mandates for a water line in Evansport — an issue for which Faber’s office has no jurisdiction — while another was the auditor’s system for measuring counties’ financial health.
Implemented by former state Auditor Dave Yost — now Ohio’s attorney general — Faber conceded that the system doesn’t always provide a complete representation of a county’s condition. For example, a county that pays cash for a project may show lower cash reserves — which could raise some financial concerns under the state’s system — but the entity would have less debt.
Defiance County paid cash for its recent courthouse renovation project, Commissioner Gary Plotts told Faber Tuesday.
Governmental entities such as counties are graded on 17 indicators under the aforementioned system, receiving one of three grades — positive outlook (green), cautionary outlook (yellow) and critical outlook (red). Defiance County government’s financial situation received 12 positives, four cautionaries and one critical, according to the commissioners’ office.
“We just felt like we were punished because we didn’t carry that debt,” Pocratsky told Faber.
The critical area noted a revenue decrease for Defiance County, but Faber noted that as a legitimate concern. However, he indicated that the lack of debt wouldn’t produce a critical rating. And, he commented that “just because you have a couple of reds or a couple of yellows — to me, not necessarily a bad thing. If you have a lot of reds and a lot of yellows, maybe we ought to be having a different conversation.”
He said the rating system would continue, but might be tweaked.
“Now, we are going to continue with it (the system),” Faber explained. “The question is, ‘how do we format it and what do we do with it?’ ... What we’re probably going to allow you guys to do is put a reference on the (website) page with whatever website you guys identify. I can’t put your explanations on my site unless I audit them, but I can put a link to your site and let you guys do whatever explaining you want on your site and make a reference that some indicators may on the surface look like a negative, when in fact it could be positive toward the overall health of the institution.”
Asked by Pocratsky if he had heard concerns from other governmental entities about the system, Faber said, “I hear some that like it. I hear some that have concerns about it. The County Commissioners Association (of Ohio) seems to be having some concerns about it.”
