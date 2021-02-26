FARMER — A bridge replacement project planned near here will close a state route to through traffic for four months beginning Monday.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the bridge on Ohio 2 spanning Lost Creek, between Blosser and Ensign roads, is slated to close for replacement in two days time until July 1.
The bridge is located two miles south of Farmer and six miles northeast of Hicksville.
Although the bridge is expected to reopen this summer, the project’s completion deadline is Oct. 31.
The project contractor is R&I Construction Inc., Tiffin, and the cost is $935,722, according to ODOT.
The bridge being replaced is some 28 years old, having been built in 1983, noted ODOT’s regional public information officer, Rhonda Pees.
She stated that the new structure will be a “slab bridge,” just as the old. However, the old bridge has a “severe skew,” and may be “softened a bit,” according to Pees.
The original bridge is 101 feet long, while the deck area is 4,444 square feet and is 44 feet wide, she noted.
ODOT’s suggested detour route for westbound traffic on Ohio 2 — primarily for trucks — is Ohio 249 to Ohio 49 and back to Ohio 2. For eastbound traffic on Ohio 2 the route would be Ohio 49 to Ohio 249 and back to Ohio 2.
Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel said some issues are expected with truck traffic. The main concern is not whether county roads can handle detoured trucks, but whether they can make the turns, he indicated.
“It’s just a matter of whether they can make the turns with the extended trailers on the roadways,” said Engel.
“We will be patrolling,” he added, noting that this will be “our normal patrol, but we will obviously look at the area closer.”
