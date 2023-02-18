PAULDING — Ohio Means Jobs (OMJ) representatives recently visited Paulding County.
During recent business retention and expansion (BR&E) visits in the county, HR managers at manufacturing business sites shared concerns and frustrations for their employees. This was in regard to the unemployment system and payments.
The meeting came at the request of Paulding County Commissioner Mike Weible to the county’s economic development director, Tim Copsey.
The meeting was attended by Rocky Rockhold, Greater Ohio Workforce Board; Jamie Stemen, program delivery supervisor, Office of Workforce Development, Ohio Department of Jobs & Family Services (OJFS); Michael Burkholder, workforce specialist, Office of Workforce Development OJFS; Nathan Strange, program delivery manager, Office of Workforce Development, OJFS; local contact Tiffany Goings, OhioMeansJobs Defiance/Paulding Counties, workforce supervisor; Paulding County commissioners and county economic development officials.
Rockhold shared how the “chain of command” works with the Ohio Means Jobs hierarchy, including all that is involved from the federal level, all the way through the state to the local level. According to Copsey, it was emphasized that despite its many roles and divisions, the team is there to help and get questions answered or requests guided in the right direction.
He noted that it was realized unemployment questions and issues are not covered in these branches of OhioMeansJobs. However, representatives can get commissioners in touch with a contact from the unemployment division of the office at any time.
Copsey pointed out that Goings is an outstanding county resource, and that on many visits to area businesses she attends. This helps employers with workforce questions get answers both quickly and accurately and that the collaboration between offices remains strong. All parties involved noted this was a very good meeting for learning and understanding and that a follow-up meeting should be scheduled, Copsey noted.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.