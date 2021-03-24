COLUMBUS — Both chambers of the Ohio General Assembly voted here Wednesday to override Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of a Senate bill that sought to bring legislators into the decision-making process during a pandemic.
The vote in favor of Senate Bill 22 (SB 22) was 62-35 in the House, where 60 votes were needed, and 23-10 in the Senate, where 20 were necessary, according to 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance. The override came the day after DeWine vetoed the legislation.
The bill will become law in 90 days.
Riedel joined fellow Republican legislators in essentially pushing the override through along party lines.
“By overriding the governor’s veto today and passing Senate Bill 22, we’re honoring the wishes and demands of many Ohioans who cherish their freedoms and their liberties,” Riedel told The Crescent-News during an interview.
A primary sponsor of the bill, Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon, lamented that it was “unfortunate that we’ve come to this point,” but he said SB 22 “is a strong vehicle for restoring the natural separation of powers that is essential to the function of our government.
“This bill does not prevent the executive branch from issuing health orders or acting swiftly in times of crisis,” McColley added in a prepared statement. “Simply, this bill restores reasonable checks and balances which all branches of government are subject to, no matter how well intentioned their actions may be. I am thankful to my colleagues in the Senate for voting to override the veto, and I thank the members of the House for doing the same.”
The legislation sought to prevent the state’s director of health from exercising sole authority during a health crisis such as a pandemic. The bill begins by stating its purpose as establishing “legislative oversight of orders issued by the executive branch, including by establishing the Ohio Health Oversight and Advisory Committee.”
Riedel noted that under SB 22 state orders can be “extended” or “rescinded” by state legislators. Too, he noted in a press release that the legislation “ensures that local communities may determine the course of local health orders. As a result, the bill provides parameters for local boards of health in which they must operate when issuing county and district wide orders.”
He believes the measure “puts the General Assembly into the conversation.”
Asked why this is important during a pandemic, he said legislators are the voice of Ohioans, whose opinions and perspectives are “important for the governor to take into consideration.”
Riedel doesn’t think this happened enough during the past year. He said he spoke with DeWine personally more than a dozen times, but he wasn’t willing to change his stance.
“Not once did I feel like he took my input seriously,” explained Riedel.
He acknowledged that DeWine was within the authority given to him by the General Assembly many years ago, and said “we’re not preventing that future governor or director (of health)” from issuing orders in a future pandemic. But he said SB 22 “allows the General Assembly to become part of the conversation.”
SB 22 had passed the House and the Senate on March 10, but was vetoed by DeWine on Tuesday.
DeWine stated that the bill “jeopardizes the safety of every Ohioan. It goes well beyond the issues that have occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. SB 22 strikes at the heart of local health departments’ ability to move quickly to protect the public from the most serious emergencies Ohio could face.”
