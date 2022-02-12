VAN WERT — Auditions for the 14th Ohio Has Talent! competition presented by CHP (Community Health Professionals) Home Care and Hospice will be held Feb. 26 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Calvary Evangelical Church, 10686 Van Wert-Decatur Road, Van Wert.
The top acts selected will perform in the Jun. 18 show at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Van Wert. Contestants compete for prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250. Winners are based on audience votes.
Proceeds benefit the CHP Hospice patient care fund that helps pay for uncovered expenses.
Video auditions and application may also be submitted by Feb. 21. Applications are available at comhealthpro.org/event-calendar. There is no cost to participate. Call Kim Mason at 419-238-9223 x1117 for more info.
