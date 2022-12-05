COLUMBUS — Hunters harvested 71,932 white-tailed deer during the 2022 gun week that concluded on Sunday, according to a press release from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
In the same week-long period over the past three years, hunters checked an average of 68,534 deer. In 2021, the week-long number was 70,381. Deer gun season opens again for the weekend of Dec. 17-18.
During the deer gun week, hunters checked 26,355 bucks (37% of the harvest), 36,546 does (51%) and 7,983 button bucks (11%). Bucks that had already shed their antlers or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length accounted for 1% of deer taken (1,048).
A list of the six counties of northwest Ohio where white-tailed deer checked by hunters during the 2022 deer gun hunting week is shown below.
The first number following the county’s name shows the deer harvest numbers for 2022, and the three-year average from 2019, 2020 and 2021 is in parentheses. A three-year average provides a better overall comparison to this year’s numbers, eliminating year-to-year variation because of weather, misaligned season dates, timing of the crop harvest, and other unavoidable factors.
Numbers below are raw data and subject to change, according to ODNR:
• Defiance, 923 (851).
• Williams, 770 (691).
• Henry: 532 (411).
• Paulding: 544 (543).
• Putnam: 461 (354).
• Fulton, 387 (370).
“Congratulations to all the successful hunters who participated in this year’s week-long gun season,” stated Ohio Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “With an additional gun weekend coming up, hunters still have a chance to harvest a deer. Across the gun seasons, millions of pounds of venison provided by hunters will reach the dinner table in time for the holidays.”
Deer hunting occurs in all 88 Ohio counties, as it has since the first statewide season in 1979.
The top 10 counties for deer taken during the week of gun season were: Coshocton (2,457), Muskingum (2,326), Tuscarawas (2,321), Ashtabula (1,987), Knox (1,909), Carroll (1,902), Guernsey (1,848), Licking (1,729), Washington (1,628) and Holmes (1,521).
Coshocton County also led the state in 2021 with 2,403 deer checked.
Straight-walled cartridge rifles have become more popular since becoming legal for deer gun hunting in 2014, according to ODNR.
This year, straight-walled cartridge rifles were used to harvest 55% of the deer checked during the seven-day gun season. Shotguns accounted for 38% of the total. In addition, 5% were taken with a muzzleloader, 1% with archery equipment and less than 1% with a handgun.
All deer harvested in Ohio are required to be checked in the Ohio wildlife licensing system.
Deer harvest reporting has been required since 1962. This mandatory reporting gives the Division of Wildlife a long-term data set that aids wildlife biologists in monitoring deer health, distribution and relative abundance.
Thus far in the 2022 deer season, 164,589 deer have been checked by archery and gun hunters.
Archery hunters have taken 82,729 of those deer (50%). Youth hunters harvested 9,515 deer during the youth gun weekend, Nov. 19-20. This year, 376,617 deer permits have been sold through Sunday. Nonresidents have purchased 38,109 hunting licenses.
The most popular states that hunters traveled from include Pennsylvania (6,969 nonresident licenses), Michigan (4,914), West Virginia (3,546), North Carolina (3,129) and New York (2,870).
Hunting drives $866 million of spending in Ohio each year through the sale of food, equipment, fuel, lodging and more, according to the Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation’s economic impacts of hunting and target shooting technical report. An estimated 479,000 hunters enjoy the state’s outdoor recreation each year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.