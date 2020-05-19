• Henry County
Scholarship:
Aliza Lankenau is the recipient of the Ohio Gamma Episilon Master's Scholarship in the amount of $300. Lankenau, the daughter of Steve and Aliza Lankenau of Napoleon, will be a 2020 graduate of Napoleon High School and plans to attend The Ohio State University majoring in communications.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.