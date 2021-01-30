COLUMBUS — This week, the Ohio Funeral Directors Association (OFDA) strongly urged Gov. Mike DeWine and leaders in his administration to ensure Ohio’s funeral directors and their employees to be given immediate access to the COVID-19 vaccine. The National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) and CDC’s Advisory Council on Immunization Practices (ACIP) both recommended that death care workers be placed into phase 1A for vaccine allocation.
According to an Oct. 2, 2020, publication by the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM), “morticians, funeral home workers, and other death care professionals involved in handling bodies” were to be included in the highest-priority phase 1A population of high-risk health workers, along with health care clinicians and staff and first responders.
The following statement can be attributed to OFDA executive director Melissa Sullivan:
“We appreciate and acknowledge the leadership of Gov. Mike DeWine and his administration in dealing with this devastating pandemic. We recognize that physicians, nurses, long-term care residents and staff deserve first priority in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, whether retrieving those who died as a result of the coronavirus from our hospitals and nursing homes, these men and women in the death care industry are also on the front line of this pandemic. They are putting themselves in harm’s way daily.
“Although some protection is provided through PPE, exposure continues as they prepare bodies for disposition, console surviving family members, and greet those attending services. Unlike most other public gatherings, Ohio placed no limits on attendance at funerals forcing funeral home personnel to deal with large numbers of attendees, some of which do not comply with masking or social distancing requirements.
“While funeral directors do comply with CDC guidelines and state orders, the potential for being a hub for the spread of this virus is genuinely concerning. Just as has been done in every other state surrounding Ohio, and 38 states in total, we strongly urge the governor to correct this oversight as soon as possible and amend phase 1B to include funeral directors, embalmers and their staff for immediate vaccine distribution,” said Sullivan.
Death care workers are on the front line of the pandemic and exposed daily to positive COVID-19 individuals as they enter hospitals and nursing homes to navigate their way through hallways to patient rooms and morgues. Moreover, an ever-increasing number of removals of deceased COVID-19 victims are taking place from private residences where family members have been exposed. Although some protection is provided through PPE, exposure continues as they prepare bodies for disposition, console surviving family members, and greet those attending services.
ODH Chief Medical Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is quoted regarding the “tsunami of cases” anticipated in the near future. If death care workers are unable to safely care for and carry out the disposition of decedents, where do families turn for these vital services? Bodies will be left at hospitals or placed into refrigerator trailers as occurred in New York at the outset of the pandemic and which is now taking place in Southern California and Texas.
Ohio death care workers total approximately 3,600 persons. Some have received vaccine via crossover roles and a significant number are 65+ in age, so the potential class of workers may be less than 3,000. This small workforce is critical to public health, offering a vital service to communities and families.
The ODH indicates “vaccines are being directed to where they can save the most lives,” a responsible decision, but one must consider those that are essential for caring for others, both living and dead.
As recommended by federal agencies, because of their exposure and to protect the limited number of death care workers, placement in phase 1A or 1B is essential.
“It is vital to get Ohio’s limited number of funeral professionals vaccinated,” said Gary Burr, Krill Funeral Home. Krill served as president of the Ohio Funeral Directors Association in 2020.
“There are less than 3,000 licensed individuals in the state to care for ‘normal’ annual number of deaths in Ohio, around 105,000-110,000,” added Burr. “Add in the additional deaths from the pandemic and you can see where funeral service professionals need additional protection. If a community’s funeral home has a COVID-19 outbreak, who will take care of the dead? We had funeral homes serving two and three times the average families per month in November and December.”
