Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine stopped at the Defiance Public Library Wednesday afternoon for storytime as well as to talk about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio.
Holy Cross Catholic School Young Fives class members were invited to attend, making it their first class field trip, said HCCS’s marketing director, Aileen Meyer. Other children were also in attendance.
First Lady DeWine read them a 50th anniversary edition of The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle. The book is included on the 2022 Imagination Library book list, which interchanges book titles regularly to keep content fresh and new for young readers.
At the end of the storytime, the HCCS class gifted the first lady a collection of Beanie Babies for the children involved with Catholic-based, non-profit organization, Hands Together.
Hands Together establishes schools, orphanages, nutrition programs and medical clinics in the rural areas of Haiti. The first lady often collects Beanie Babies, Hot Wheels and other small toys to send over to the children around Christmas time.
She extended her appreciation to the class for its donation as well her excitement to wrap them up and send to the kids later on.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio is a book-gifting program eligible for any child from birth to age five. The way it works is the child will first be enrolled into the program and then will begin to receive one age-appropriate book a month, individually packaged and stamped with their name inside. This will continue until they reach their fifth birthday and are ready for kindergarten.
Each book costs $2.10 per child, at no cost to the family. Fifty percent of the Imagination Library in Defiance is covered by United Way (UW) of Defiance County and the other half is covered by the State through a matching grant program, explained Defiance UW Executive Director Abby Wolfrum.
The state’s grant program was first passed in 2019, according to Ohio State Rep. Craig Riedel. That was the first time that the state had set aside funds in its operating budget for the Imagination Library program specifically.
However, Defiance County in particular has had the program since 2002, First Lady DeWine revealed. It was one of the first counties to have the Imagination Library. Now, thanks to the matching grant program, the program is available for all counties since November 2020, according to the Ohio Imagination Library website.
DeWine was personally introduced to the Imagination Library program through her grandchildren. Witnessing the joy they had in opening up a special package just for them inspired her to advocate for the program for all children in Ohio.
“I think it’s so important because there is nothing more important than getting kids ready for kindergarten and instilling a love of reading,” DeWine relayed, adding that early literacy aids in a child’s success.
“We want kids to be enthusiastic readers and we want them to succeed at school. This is a good start and it makes a huge difference — it’s just been fun,” she complimented the program.
Currently there are 343,490 kids signed up in Ohio for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program. This accounts for about 48% of the eligible child population in the state.
To enroll, people may register at ohioimaginationlibrary.org/enroll.
