The holiday season is a wonderful time of year. It’s great to spend time with family, share gifts with our loved ones and celebrate all we have to be thankful for.
Unfortunately, those of us in the fire service know the holidays are also marred every year by tragic home fires. In celebrating the holidays, we often engage in behaviors and activities that add risk in our own homes.
Here are a few common causes of holiday fires and some ways to avoid a tragedy in your home.
Deck the halls safely: Holiday lighting should only be installed in accordance with the manufacturer instructions. Avoid using multi-outlet electrical cords and adapters, as they can overheat. Always use circuit breaker-protected power strips and do not connect more than three strands of lights together. LED lighting is a great option, since it produces very little heat.
Candle care: Another common cause of fires this time of year involves candles. Candles should never be used around children or pets and should always be stored in safe holders. Candles have started many fires by contacting curtains, decorations and other combustibles.
Home heating 101: While wood-burning fireplaces are extremely inviting, they must be used with extreme caution. Always burn clean, dry wood to reduce creosote buildup, and never burn wrapping paper or boxes in the fireplace. Lack of maintenance and the burning of paper can result in a chimney fire — which often can extend into hidden wall spaces and attics — so be sure to have your chimneys cleaned and inspected at least once a year.
Similar to candles, space heaters have also caused many home fires when tipped over or when coming into contact with curtains, furniture or other combustibles. When using space heaters, be sure to keep a 3-inch clear area away from anything that can burn and never use them in the presence of children and pets.
Working smoke, carbon monoxide alarms save lives: Finally, please be sure to check your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Smoke alarms should be replaced after 10 years. The best replacements, however, are those with 10-year, sealed batteries. Carbon monoxide alarms should also be checked for functional batteries and be replaced every five to seven years as recommended by the manufacturer.
December, by the numbers:
• December continues to be the leading month for cooking-related fires. There were 401 home cooking fires in 2018, up from 344 in 2017.
• Overall, cooking accounted for 32% of all residential fires in 2018 — the leading single cause of fires last year.
• Home-heating fires are decreasing. Last year saw 159 heating-related fires, down from 202 in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.