A southern Ohio excavating firm has taken tentative control of Richland Township’s former SK Hand Tool property on Hickory Street with an eye to demolishing the building.
And Defiance County’s new land bank — which took over the property last year through a foreclosure action — was only too happy to help during a special meeting Friday afternoon.
Composed of county commissioners Ryan Mack and Gary Plotts, as well as Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers; local realtor Curt Sigg; and the city of Defiance’s planner, Niki Warncke, the land bank unanimously approved a contract allowing Warrior Excavating and Concrete, Jackson, to begin cleaning up around the former factory.
The land bank is utilizing two Defiance attorneys — Marc Warncke and Michael Wahl — to handle the contractual agreements. A second agreement will be approved — perhaps at the bank board’s regular monthly meeting on Feb. 24 — stipulating that in exchange for the property, Warrior Excavating will demolish the building down to its concrete.
Officials indicated that Warrior Excavating wants to proceed quickly, with some initial work around the building — such as tree and trash removal — to commence soon. Warrior’s Mike Phipps told the land bank Friday that he will try to sell the property after the building is removed.
Mack noted that several years ago, he stated that if the property were only cleaned up and turned into greenspace he would be happy.
“I think everybody in the community feels that way,” he said. “We just want the building down ... . It’s good news for Defiance.”
“Richland Township trustees have been complaining to me about the deterioration of that building and how bad it looks and how it’s bringing down the property value out there ...,” said Plotts. “So, we’ve been working with it and we came across this guy (Phipps), and this guy has been — if everything goes as planned — a blessing to get it down and cleaned up.”
Mack said Warrior Excavating “comes with some great recommendations.”
The property has undergone two rounds of testing for environmental hazards, and some remediation, including asbestos abatement, will be required. A 2017 estimate pegged the combined cleanup and demolition cost at $450,000.
The land bank has made application for a cleanup grant to help with that cost through EPA, but word isn’t expected until May. The grant is competitive, so there is no guarantee that it will come through.
While Phipps noted the grant’s importance — telling the land bank “we need that grant” — he indicated his company’s intention to proceed with demolition and cleanup.
The land bank won’t turn the property over to Warrior Excavating until the grant is received.
Mack credited Myers for getting the land bank established last year for the purpose of addressing properties like the SK building.
“Vickie has done an outstanding job running the land bank and getting it started,” he said.
