FAYETTE — Artesian of Pioneer’s application to site a drinking water well near the village of Fayette has been approved by Ohio EPA. The action only approves the siting of one well at the location. Approval of a single well site is different than approving detailed plans for a new public water system, and it is the first step in a multi-step process required if a new public water system is planned.
After reviewing the new well site application to ensure compliance with all applicable laws and requirements, conducting a site visit, and considering public comments, Ohio EPA determined the proposed well site meets requirements for a public drinking water well. This includes ensuring the location is an appropriate distance away from potential or known contamination and buildings; can be protected from physical damage; and is accessible for testing and maintenance. The well owner must also control land within an established radius around the well site.
Should Artesian of Pioneer proceed beyond the well siting, Artesian of Pioneer would be required to submit a general plan for the proposed water system to Ohio EPA for approval. The general plan is required to identify users, treatment objectives and cost estimates for operations.
In addition, the company would be required to submit detailed plans, with more specifics about plant design, including treatment processes, distribution lines to communities served, purpose of the well, planned operations, ability of the aquifer to support the capacity of the planned water system and source water alternatives. The detailed plans also require approval from Ohio EPA.
Ohio EPA held a public information session about the well site application in Fayette on March 12, 2019, and public comments were accepted through March 15, 2019.
The well site approval letter and written response to public comments are available online.
Decisions regarding final permits can be appealed to the Ohio Environmental Review Appeals Commis-sion (ERAC). Appeals generally must be filed within 30 days of issuing a final action; therefore, anyone considering filing an appeal should contact ERAC at 614-466-8950.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.