PAYNE — The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that Ohio 114, between Paulding County Road 49 and Township Road 59, just south of here, is closed today for approximately one day for crane relocation.
Traffic will be detoured on to Ohio 49, Ohio 500, Ohio 613, U.S. 127 and back to state Ohio 111.
Work is being performed by Timber Road Wind Farm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.