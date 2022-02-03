COLUMBUS — World Wetlands Day is Feb. 2 and thanks to Governor Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative, Ohio has dozens more reasons to celebrate.
The key message of ‘World Wetlands Day’ is to call for an increased investment of financial, human and political capital to prevent wetlands from disappearing and to restore those that have degraded. A global theme is adopted for this day each year. The theme for 2022 is ‘Wetlands Action for People and Nature,’ a call to take action for wetlands and water quality.
As part of the H2Ohio initiative, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is responsible for restoring and creating wetlands. In the last few years, ODNR has added more than 80 wetland sites to the Buckeye State.
“World Wetlands Day gives us an opportunity to celebrate and showcase all of the great work that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has been doing over the last few years to create and restore wetlands,” said Governor DeWine. “Safe, clean water is vital to our state, which is why ODNR has made it a top priority through H2Ohio.”
“Every day is wetlands day in Ohio, thanks to Governor DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Our wetlands not only provide a science-based solution to the water quality issues facing our state, they are also wonderful places to paddle, watch wildlife, or explore and enjoy nature. We have made great progress with these projects, and we have big plans for the months and years ahead.”
Wetlands are known as nature’s kidneys because of their ability to filter impurities and nutrients from the water. They are considered an effective and cost-efficient way to significantly improve water quality, slowing the flow of water over land and trappping pollutants. Wetlands also process excess nutrients and stop them from flowing into nearby rivers and streams.
The plants and soil in wetlands trap and hold excess nutrients, like phosphorus, before they can flow into waterways and fuel harmful algal blooms. An acre of wetland can store 1–1.5 million gallons of water.
For wildlife, wetlands are considered the world’s most biologically diverse ecosystems. Species numbering about 90 that are threatened or endangered in Ohio live in or depend on wetlands. This includes plants and animals include birds, fish, snakes and frogs.
For students, wetlands are a place to learn outside of the classroom — providing an outdoor space to study everything from science to art. The H2Ohio initiative has several partnerships that introduce young people to the benefits of these long-term, natural features.
LEARN – ODNR enlisted the Lake Erie and Aquatic Research Network (LEARN) to partner with ODNR on H2Ohio’s wetland monitoring plan. Students and researchers from half a dozen Ohio universities assess the effectiveness and future role of implemented and planned wetland restoration projects.
H2Ohio Students Take Action is a program that provides middle and high school teachers and students with enriched, real-world learning opportunities, access to wetland sites, career exploration opportunities and more. Students are urged to take action with their ideas and use what they learn to positively impact their watershed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.