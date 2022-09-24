COLUMBUS — Ohioans will join millions of sportsmen and women across the country in commemorating the 50th National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
National Hunting and Fishing Day was launched in 1972 by the National Shooting Sports Foundation. It is celebrated on the fourth Saturday of September each year. In recognition of the significance of hunting and fishing to many Ohioans, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted signed a proclamation for the day.
“Hunting and fishing are activities intertwined with the daily lives of millions of Ohioans,” said DeWine. “As we recognize the 50th annual National Hunting and Fishing Day, we celebrate the sportsmen and women who have supported Ohio’s wildlife resources through funding and conservation.”
Nationwide sales from hunting licenses and fishing licenses, as well as excise taxes on firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, and fishing equipment, have contributed billions of dollars to wildlife conservation. These funds help the states purchase and manage public lands which provide wildlife with habitat and hunters and anglers with places to recreate.
Conservation funds have supported land acquisitions at Appalachian Hills, Big Island, Turkeyfoot and Woodland Trails wildlife areas. Ohio hunting and fishing license sales have also contributed to new or upgraded facilities for hunters and anglers. These facilities include world class shooting ranges at Delaware Wildlife Area and Spring Valley Wildlife Area, a renovated shooting range at Indian Creek Wildlife Area, and improved recreational access to the Killbuck-Walhonding River in Coshocton County. In addition, new fish cleaning stations for anglers are being built along Lake Erie.
Ohioans have many options to get outside during National Hunting and Fishing Day. Hunting seasons are open for squirrel, dove and deer. The fall is also a fantastic time to fish for walleye, yellow perch, saugeye, bass, catfish and panfish in one of Ohio’s many lakes or reservoirs. Check the latest Hunting Regulations or Fishing Regulations before you go online or on the HuntFish OH mobile app and be sure you have the necessary licenses and permits to responsibly enjoy Ohio’s outdoors.
