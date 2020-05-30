The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced that Ohio 66, north of Defiance, will close Monday for four days for road work.
ODOT’s Defiance County maintenance garage crews will replace a culvert on Ohio 66, between Steinberger and Flory roads.
The suggested detour is U.S. 6 to U.S. 24 and back to Ohio 66.
Also on Monday, ODOT crews will replace a culvert beneath Kammeyer Road at the intersection with Ohio 66. However, this will close Kammeyer only for four days, but will not affect Ohio 66.
ODOT crews are replacing the culvert there because it affects drainage on Ohio 66.
