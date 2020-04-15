• Defiance County
Road closure:
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that Ohio 281/Domersville Road, south of U.S. 24, just east of Defiance, will be closed for two days beginning Thursday for railroad repair.
Traffic will be detoured on Second Street to Clinton Street to U.S. 24 then back to Ohio 281.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.