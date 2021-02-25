• Defiance County

Road closure:

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that Ohio 2 will close Monday for 120 days for a bridge replacement. The bridge to be replaced is over Lost Creek, between Blosser Road and Ensign Road, approximately two miles south of Farmer. The work will be contingent upon the weather.

The detour will consist of Ohio 249 to Ohio 49 back to Ohio 2.

