LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) here has announced that Ohio 15 in Putnam County, just northwest of Ottawa, is closed for an emergency culvert replacement.
The closure began Tuesday between Lakewood Drive and Putnam County Road 11, and is expected to last approximately one to two weeks, according to ODOT's District 1 office.
The official detour is Ohio 108 to Ohio 613, Ohio 109 and Ohio 65 back to Ohio 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.