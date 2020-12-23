Carousel - Orange barrels

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) here has announced that Ohio 15 in Putnam County, just northwest of Ottawa, is closed for an emergency culvert replacement.

The closure began Tuesday between Lakewood Drive and Putnam County Road 11, and is expected to last approximately one to two weeks, according to ODOT's District 1 office.

The official detour is Ohio 108 to Ohio 613, Ohio 109 and Ohio 65 back to Ohio 15.

Load comments