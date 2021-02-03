LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation's (ODOT) District 1 office here has announced that Ohio 114, east of Grover Hill in Paulding County, will close on Feb. 16 for approximately seven months while crews replace three structures and repair another between Road T-165 and Ohio 66.
The official detour will be Ohio 637 to Ohio 613 to Ohio 66 and back to Ohio 114.
Work will begin on the bridges over Middle Creek and the Auglaize River on Feb. 16, according to ODOT. During the following week, work will begin at the bridge over Dog Creek and the culvert.
A new bridge and approach slabs is planned over Middle Creek, between roads T-165 and C-173, while a culvert will be replaced between roads C-173 and C-177.
New bridge and approach slabs also are planned on Dog Creek, between roads T-193 and 197.
And a bridge over the Auglaize River, between roads T-197 and roads T-1016, will be rehabilitated by replacing the deck edges and performing an overlay on the deck and approach slabs.
