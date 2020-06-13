NAPOLEON — A main road through here will close for at least five days beginning Monday.
And beginning next week, brief closures are scheduled on Ohio 109 near Hamler, Liberty Center and Malinta.
The Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) District 2 office in Bowling Green has announced that Ohio 108 will close at the U.S. 6/24 interchange in north Napoleon for as long as two weeks. However, as little as five days will be needed for repairs to an overhead beam on the interchange, noted Rebecca Dangelo, District 2 public information officer.
She indicated that “heat straightening” is needed to fix the beam which was damaged when it was struck by an oversize load. However, she could not say when or how it happened.
While the work should be completed within five days, Dangelo explained extra time may be needed “if it were to rain.” She said that the project engineer “put some padding with his initial estimate of how long it will take.”
Motorists still will be able to use the U.S. 24/6 interchange exit and entrance ramps, but traffic going in and out of north Napoleon on Ohio 108 will be blocked off beginning Monday for at least five days.
The project contractor is Armstrong Steel Erector Inc., Newark, while the cost of the work is $118,692, according to Dangelo.
Elsewhere in Henry County: beginning Thursday, brief closures are scheduled from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through June 26 on Ohio 109 in various locations for basic pavement repairs by ODOT’s Henry County maintenance garage.
The pavement will be milled and replaced in small areas, according to Dangelo.
These are planned on Ohio 109, between Ohio routes 281 and 18 near Hamler; between Plum Street in Liberty Center and north of there; and Ohio 281 and Township Road K, south of Malinta.
