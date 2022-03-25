Three entities striving for improved water quality and a farmer west of Defiance have signed an agreement for an experimental water quality project in Defiance County's Mark Township.
The contract was signed this week by county's soil and water conservation office, the City of Defiance and the Great Lakes Commission (GLC) with property owners Mike and Michelle Zeedyk, who own the site that will be used on Breininger Road near Platter Creek, just west of Mark Center in the middle of Defiance County.
A filter area measuring 100 feet by 25 feet will be built, in which field runoff will enter from drainage tile and exit through another tile on its way to Platter Creek (which ultimately flows into the Maumee River).
Wood chips will provide filtration for the system, which will be installed in a grassed area not being farmed, according to Tyler Miller, a technician with the county's water and soil office who helped designed the filter.
The project will be undertaken in cooperation with the GLC which is composed of eight U.S. states (Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania) and two Canadian provinces (Ontario and Quebec). The commission recommends and advocates positions affecting Great Lakes resources.
The experimental project will not use county funds or H2Ohio money — aimed at water conservation with the agricultural community — but will involve GLC money paid to the landowner, Miller indicated.
He told The Crescent-News that the project could cost less than $20,000, a figure that will be split between the City of Defiance and the GLC, according to the city's stormwater coordinator Jen English. She has been involved with a number of city water quality projects.
Miller is hopeful that the system will become operational this summer as construction will await a more favorable time for soil conditions. Once work begins, he said only a week or so will be needed to build it.
The filtration bed will have a plastic liner and go down into the ground about five feet with a shallow dirt covering — maybe a foot or two — but no farming will take place above it, he noted. The goal is to treat 15% of water coming through the filtration area, Miller indicated.
The Zeedyks have agreed in the contract to maintain the filtration system, for 10 years.
While real-time monitoring won't be possible, regular data retrievals are a hope of officials.
"They're going to figure out ... the best way to monitor," explained Miller. "I'm hopeful it will be something we could pull every week or month."
The City of Defiance is particularly interested in the project as officials look for ways to monitor water quality in the upper Maumee River watershed, which serves as the city's raw water source. They have been searching for ways to improve water quality in the watershed to deal with nutrient loading in the river that makes treating the water more complicated.
"We're really focused on the idea of source water protection," said English.
Nutrient loads also are believed to be a significant contributor to algal blooms in the watershed and Lake Erie.
