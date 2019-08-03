So far, so good for Defiance’s new outdoor refreshment area (DORA), say local officials.
The district — approved by city council in May — allows alcoholic beverages to be served in special cups supplied by downtown businesses and consumed in a designated public area totaling 96.55 acres.
The area has an irregular shape, but generally runs between the Maumee River on the north and Don Miller Drive on the south, and between the Auglaize River and Jackson Avenue. To the west, the southern limit is bounded by Fifth Street and to the east, Third Street.
Eighteen signs with the DORA logo have been installed at locations throughout the downtown, noting the district’s boundaries and that alcoholic beverages are prohibited beyond them.
The DORA went into affect on July 11, and requires the consumption of alcoholic beverages in the special cups upon which the “DORA” logo appears. The cups can be used only once.
According to Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, which was instrumental in organizing the DORA, 2,000 cups were ordered initially — paid for by sponsors — but some 3,500 had been used by Friday.
“It is going well, and the response has been overwhelming on a positive side,” said Mack. “The energy in the downtown has been very, very fun to watch and experience.”
“It’s been very successful to this point from my perspective,” said Mayor Mike McCann. “What I was looking to accomplish was bringing people together in a social atmosphere so they got together socially and talked rather than relying on social media.
“People have said to me, ‘you’re going to have a bunch of drunks staggering around the sidewalks,’” added McCann. “And I said, ‘we will have people that ... won’t drink as much because they will be walking and talking rather than sitting at the bar.’”
Five liquor permit establishments in the downtown provide beverages that can be consumed in the DORA cups outside their walls while approximately 30 businesses in the district have green stickers on their doors or windows to signal that consumption is allowed within them. Those with red stickers have decided not to allow consumption in their businesses with the DORA cups.
While the cups can only be used once, recycling receptacles are expected to be provided in the future, according to Mack.
