Discussions and strategies for improving downtown Defiance continue to be a focus of Mayor Mike McCann’s administration.
One of the ideas is to prohibit right turns by vehicles on red lights during specified times at Clinton and Second streets, and Clinton and Third streets. No decisions have been made on this proposal, which was mentioned by the administration in past public sessions.
The matter was revisited during a meeting of the city’s board of control (mayor, administrator, finance director and law director) last week.
McCann told The Crescent-News Monday that the emphasis is on making pedestrians downtown feel more safe.
“If you don’t feel safe, you’re not going to go downtown,” he said. “If people don’t feel safe in our downtown we need to work on that.”
A big concern among city officials, McCann indicted, is that vehicles often pull into the crosswalks to ensure better visibility as they turn right on red lights at the aforementioned intersections.
He said City Engineer Melinda Sprow is working on the issue and may make a recommendation in the future. This also could become a city traffic commission topic.
The mayor believes regular signs won’t accomplish much, so more visible signs such as those with lighting may be considered.
“A lit sign is much more prominent than just a black and white sign,” he said.
While officials debate that idea for the downtown, they continue to preside over projects in the 100 block of Clinton Street, just south of the Purple Heart Bridge.
Last week, a new wall was substantially completed on the north side of River’s Edge Bar and Grill (formerly Spanky’s). This replaces a new wall that had been installed this winter but did not meet specifications for its distance from the bar’s wall and was torn down
Grading and seeding will follow the work site by the project contractor (All Excavating & Demolition, McComb) in coming weeks.
The new wall was put up at no additional cost to the city, which had contracted for the demolition of several surrounding buildings — primarily with grant money — and construction of the aforementioned supporting wall.
“We’re excited that phase of it is done and to get it backfilled and get grass planted, then we’ll move on from here,” said McCann.
The city has put out a “request for proposals” from consulting firms to see what it would cost for services to design the new Gateway Park in the same block. Officials are hoping that engineering work can be accomplished in the not-too-distant future.
“That (requests for proposals) will give us an idea how much the engineering will cost,” explained McCann. “That will give us an idea about whether we’ll go ahead with it (engineering). Hopefully, the money (for engineering) will come to us from private sources.”
Other downtown developments:
• officials have made arrangements with Werlor Waste Control to remove trash twice weekly from downtown trash receptacles — perhaps on Friday or Thursday and Monday — beginning April 1, according to McCann. This will better ensure that the receptacles do not overflow with garbage.
• discussions about improving parking in the 300 block of Clinton Street are continuing. One option under consideration is the establishment of metered parking, although the idea is far from settled, according to McCann. He said such conversations will have to involve the city’s traffic commission and/or city council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.