Some local officials and political candidates were disappointed by the decision of the state government to postpone Tuesday’s election, but all have vowed to move forward.
Ohio Department of Health Commissioner Amy Acton promulgated a postponement of the election Monday night in response to a Franklin County judge’s decision earlier in the day that Gov. Mike DeWine’s plan to postpone the election until June 2 was not proper. (The court had ruled on a suit filed by two Franklin County residents.)
County boards of election, who oversee voting throughout the state, were finishing up preparations Monday for Tuesday’s primary when all of this occurred. But they were not informed directly of DeWine’s initial decision, finding out about it through his afternoon press conference.
Some officials expressed initial angst at that, as they were prepared to move forward with the election. Board of elections workers finally received an official directive Monday evening from Secretary of State Frank LaRose that the election would be postponed.
Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman said she was “a little disappointed in the communication.” But she added that “today’s a new day and we’ll move forward from here.”
Wichman described Monday evening as “very chaotic,” but praised poll workers for behaving graciously.
“A lot of them are planning on coming back for the June 2 election, should we go forward,” she said.
Initially, recalled Henry County Board of Elections Director Mary Detmer “we could not confirm anything until we had official word from the secretary of state, so I know there was much confusion surrounding the situation.”
She was conciliatory about the postponement, saying: “I think they had to make some very hard decisions ... so I respect whatever the secretary of state and governor said about the situation. My job is to do what they instruct us to do.”
One election official who did not express disappointment Tuesday morning about the state’s decision was Paulding County Board of Elections Director Brenda Crawford.
She said “we were losing a lot of poll workers (who were calling off),” and she felt “bad and concerned” about the remaining poll workers “with all the news and concern of government officials about what to do (about the coronavirus).”
Many people voted early in the days leading up to Tuesday, perhaps in response to concerns about the virus and polling stations where more people were likely to gather.
Crawford noted that “we were just busy,” and Wichman said about 2,100 Defiance County voters participated in early balloting.
“A lot of people have come through our office,” she said. “We were told it was safe.”
In fact, boards of elections had made preparations to keep voting stations clean based on guidelines provided by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office before Tuesday.
The decision has left some unanswered questions. For example, will the ballots for June 2 need to be reprinted?
“Everybody’s waiting for guidance from the state where we go from here,” said Wichman.
Detmer also explained that on Tuesday afternoon the state informed boards of election that no additional absentee ballots “should be provided to voters until further guidance from the secretary of state’s office.”
Candidates in Tuesday’s postponed election shared a level of disappointment as well.
Two of them affected by the decision — Doug Engel and Gary Plotts — were squaring off in the Republican primary for Defiance County sheriff. Engel is the incumbent, while Plotts, a former sheriff’s deputy, is a county commissioner.
“As a candidate, it is tough, ... but also as the sheriff my concern is for the citizens and what’s going on,” said Engel. “... I was disappointed that we did not have the election, however, we have to embrace the change.”
Plotts felt the election should have been held, although he agrees with, and understands, the state’s approach when it comes to elderly persons, who are deemed more susceptible to the coronavirus.
“We had everything in place and ready to roll, but we have to deal with that,” he said.
Both candidates concede that they’ll have to spend more money to carry on their campaigns. Those appeared to have ended Monday after approximately three months, but Plotts said now they will “pretty much have to start from scratch.”
