A total solar eclipse some 11 months from now is still a long way off, but ideas are percolating locally about capitalizing on the potential business impact.
So much so that the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau is heading up a committee to consider the finer points of the event, slated for April 8, 2024 when the moon will pass between the sun and Earth in the middle of day, creating a brief spell of total darkness.
While there are several aspects to the event — and subcommittees likely will be formed to discuss such things — DDVB Executive Director Kirstie Mack said the “biggest piece” will be marketing.
As such, she said the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) and the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce along with the DDVB “will be kind of the groups leading the charge.”
“Restaurant owners are going to be major components,” said Mack.
She isn’t sure whether any would be placed on the committee, but added that “there will be a lot of discussions with the business owners on how to capitalize on something like this and how we can promote it.”
One of those owners is Karl Kissner of Kissner’s Restaurant in downtown Defiance. He noted the positive impact that visitors for the eclipse could have on his business, although he’s not sure it will be overwhelming.
“There are some opportunities there,” Kissner said. “Will it be huge? Probably not, but some of the bigger cities (may be impacted more).”
Still, he said as a business he plans to participate in any features or events promoting Defiance as an eclipse viewing location.
“If there’s a promotion going on that features the eclipse in this area, ya it could have a positive impact for anybody in the area,” Kissner said. “... When people are in town they will shop and they will eat, so there are great advantages from a promotional point of view.”
Mack, who’s had plenty of experience helping plan events such as Defiance’s annual ribfest, fireworks display and — most recently — the city’s bicentennial observations, is envisioning a weekend event. The eclipse itself will be on a Monday, but this will lend planners with the opportunity to suggest that visitors make a weekend of it.
“Can we at least get them here comfortably and have things leading up to it that maybe will help with the traffic issue prior to the event?” asked Mack rhetorically during a recent interview this week with The Crescent-News.
Mementos likely will be created for the event, she indicated. Although Mack isn’t sure what those will be, she said “there will be a T-shirt.” Related ideas “all will be tied into the marketing plan.”
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann favors a promotional strategy, saying he has become more serious about the matter as preparatory discussions advance.
“Initially, out of the gate, I did not take it as seriously as I probably should have, but as we work further into it and you talk to other government entities — especially in the Kentucky-Tennessee area where this occurred a few years ago — you realize it was a pretty big event and a lot of people showed up,” he said. “... so in some respects for businesses it could be a little boost to their business. I envision businesses having eclipse specials, but on our infrastructure it could be a bit of a burden. We don’t know what to expect, but what we’ll plan for is a massive influx of people for a short time and then for us life will get back to normal. ... The good news is restaurants will be busy, the retail market will be busy ... .”
Defiance figures to be in total darkness for about one minute and 30 seconds during the eclipse, but the gradual passing of the moon between the sun and Earth should last about 2 1/2 hours, beginning at 1:55 p.m. on April 8, 2024 and concluding at 3:25 p.m.
