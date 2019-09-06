NAPOLEON — Officers were appointed to the Henry County Transportation Improvement District (TID) board during Thursday’s meeting of the Henry County commissioners.

Appointed were: Tim Schumm, chairman; Mark Adams, vice chairman; Kristi Schultheis, clerk; and Kevin Garringer, secretary/treasurer.

The commissioners also authorized Schumm to sign all necessary contracts and legal documents related to the TID process for upcoming street work on American Road and Oakwood Avenue in Napoleon.

The board met in closed session Thursday to discuss compensation of personnel. No related action was taken.

The commissioners will meet again Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon. Landfill manager Mike Imbrock is scheduled to provide an update on that facility at 9:45 a.m. An executive session to discuss complaints filed against a public employee is set for 10:30 a.m.

