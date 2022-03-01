Efforts by Defiance County’s land bank to clean up the former S-K Hand Tool Corp. site in Richland Township await a state review of a remediation plan for the property.
A cleanup effort has been underway at the site just south of Hopkins Street for approximately two years following the land bank’s acquisition of the site through a foreclosure action. The factory there closed some years ago when the company declared bankruptcy and has been in a state of deterioration since.
A southern Ohio contractor (Warrior Excavating) had been employed to clean up the site in return for the property ownership. But the company recently was allowed to pull out of a contract and was paid $40,000 by the land bank.
Environmental concerns remain, and are primarily confined to an area on the south side of the property, according to Matt Wagner of the environmental firm TetraTech. That company is managing the cleanup of hazardous materials — utilizing an Ohio EPA (OEPA) grant — identified through site testing.
Wagner noted Monday that a new OEPA regulator is reviewing a remediation plan for the property. Once this process is completed, he said, the environmental cleanup will be put out for bid.
According to Wagner, the contaminated soil at the site is located beneath concrete which will be removed. He said the goal is to use the aforementioned EPA grant and a second grant to take care of the contaminated soil and the concrete at once.
In other business Monday, the board:
• approved a financial report showing an account balance of $55,879.23.
• passed a motion adding three sites — in Highland Township, on County Road 424 and on Trinity Road — to a list of properties proposed for remediation under a new state-funded program.
• discussed the use of new state (brownfield) funds to help Rod Rittenhouse clean up a site he owns adjacent to the former Zeller Cop. property on Baltimore Road. Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Director Erika Willitzer was on hand for the discussion while Wagner explained efforts — so far unfulfilled — to receive state input on Rittenhouse’s proposal.
• approved a motion adopting a logo for land bank property transactions. The logo will appear on signs advertising land bank properties for sale.
• discussed the possible attendance of land bank members at the 11th annual Ohio Land Bank Conference scheduled for April 27-29 in Cleveland.
• met in executive session to discuss possible property acquisition.
