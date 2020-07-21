LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1 has announced it will hold a public auction to sell excess agricultural land in the village of Cecil in Paulding County.

The auction of the 14.228-acre parcel, located between U.S. 24 and Township Road 206, east of County Road 105 near Cecil, will be held onsite Thursday at 10:30 a.m. The auction will be held rain or shine, and all COVID-19 health orders will be followed.

“This is the last remaining parcel of excess land along U.S. 24,” said Shell Miller, real estate administrator at ODOT District 1, in a released statement. “The parcel was originally purchased for expansion and relocation of U.S. 24 and is not needed for future highway purposes.”

