LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1 is seeking public comments regarding projects along U.S. 24 in Defiance County.
ODOT is proposing to repair various slope failures at the following locations:
• immediately before the exit ramp heading west at the Ohio 15/18 interchange.
• immediately after the entrance ramp heading west at the County Road 424/Baltimore Street interchange.
• immediately before the exit ramp heading east at the County Road 424/Baltimore Street interchange.
Construction activities at these locations may require lane or ramp closures, which could detour traffic, according to ODOT. Access to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.
Construction is anticipated to begin this summer.
Written comments regarding these projects may be sent to: Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Nate Tessler, 1885 N. McCullough St., Lima 45801; or to nate.tessler@dot.ohio.gov.
Comments can be made within 15 days from publication of this notice. To help expedite a response, respondents are asked to provide the project name and PID number (112045), as well as contact information. Comments without contact information cannot be responded to, ODOT noted.
According to ODOT, project-related issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, historic or cultural resources, ecological resources and “environmental justice” issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.